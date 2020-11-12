Political party programs for the 2021 elections promise more leeway, less poverty

Parties that have published their election programme indicated that they want more manoeuvring space for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, but also more attention for the social minimum and poverty eradication.

“We set a social minimum that secures a decent existence. Access to basic necessities such as medical care, drinking water and electricity are guaranteed,” stated the green left party GroenLinks in its election programme “Time for new realism”.

The Labour Party PvdA wants the eradication of poverty to become a priority, and for rent and groceries to become affordable again. In the opinion of the PvdA, poverty eradication requires special attention for children.

The Christian Democratic Party CDA stated in its election programme that it wanted to continue the process to raise the social minimum in order to reduce poverty. The Christian reformed party SGP is proposing to use the churches on the islands in the fight against poverty.

The CDA strives for stronger government administrations in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. “By increasing the financial space in the free allowance, we expand the self-resilience and policy freedom, and we reduce the bureaucracy from The Hague.” The Democratic Party D66 stated that it strived for equality with the Netherlands in determining and executing policies for the Caribbean Netherlands.

The CDA is a proponent of strengthening the islands’ capacity to generate their own income by broadening their economic base and by investing in sustainable tourism and agriculture. Nature protection and sustainable tourism are also focal points for the PvdA.

D66 wants to have sewerage and waste-water treatment systems in the Caribbean Netherlands by 2025, which should result in less harmful nutrients ending up in the sea. The party also advocates for stricter supervision on illegal dumping of solid waste. In addition, there should be more coastal protection and fewer buildings close to the sea.

The PvdA is in favour of giving the three islands a bigger say in the Dutch Parliament. “We strengthen the democratic input of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba by giving their elected representatives speaking rights in the Second Chamber during the handling of laws that concern them.”

The SGP stated that the islands should get more room for their own ethical choices, for example, in the area of protecting life or marriage and family. The SGP also finds it important that there is cooperation with the local churches in dealing with youth and family issues.

