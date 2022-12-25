Political parties registered for the 2023 elections for the Island Council

December 21, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of articles G 1 (8), G 2 (8), and Ya 15 (2) of the Electoral Law (Kieswet), the chairman of the central election bureau for the election on Wednesday, March 15′r for the members of the Island Council of the Public Entity Saba and the electoral college for the First Chamber makes known that the on Wednesday, December 21″ validly declared registrations of names of political parties are irrevocable.

OPENBARE KENNISGEVING

Ingevolge het bepaalde in art. G 1, achtste lid, art. G 2, achtste lid en art. Ya 15, tweede lid, van de Kieswet, maakt de voorzitter van het centraal stembureau voor de op woensdag 15 maart 2023 to houden verkiezing van de leden van de eilandsraad van het openbaar lichaam Saba en de leden van het kiescollege ter verkiezing van de leden van de Eerste Kamer, bekend, dat de op woensdag 21 december 2022 door het centraal stembureau geldige verklaarde registraties van naamgebruik door politieke partijen onherroepelijk zijn.

REGISTERED POLITICAL PARTIES

Windward Island People’s Movement

Representative: Bruce Zagers

Second representative: Carl Buncamper

Party for Progress Equality Prosperity

Representative: Saskia Matthew

Second representative: Hermanus van Xanten

Saba Caring People Party

Representative: Enrico Ronald Klaber

Second representative: Daniella Lilliana Khiana Linzey

