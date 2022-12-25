Political parties registered for the 2023 elections for the Island Council

December 21, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the provisions of articles G 1 (8), G 2 (8), and Ya 15 (2) of the Electoral Law (Kieswet), the chairman of the central election bureau for the election on Wednesday, March 15′r for the members of the Island Council of the Public Entity Saba and the electoral college for the First Chamber makes known that the on Wednesday, December 21″ validly declared registrations of names of political parties are irrevocable.
OPENBARE KENNISGEVING
Ingevolge het bepaalde in art. G 1, achtste lid, art. G 2, achtste lid en art. Ya 15, tweede lid, van de Kieswet, maakt de voorzitter van het centraal stembureau voor de op woensdag 15 maart 2023 to houden verkiezing van de leden van de eilandsraad van het openbaar lichaam Saba en de leden van het kiescollege ter verkiezing van de leden van de Eerste Kamer, bekend, dat de op woensdag 21 december 2022 door het centraal stembureau geldige verklaarde registraties van naamgebruik door politieke partijen onherroepelijk zijn.
REGISTERED POLITICAL PARTIES
- Windward Island People’s Movement
Representative: Bruce Zagers
Second representative: Carl Buncamper
- Party for Progress Equality Prosperity
Representative: Saskia Matthew
Second representative: Hermanus van Xanten
- Saba Caring People Party
Representative: Enrico Ronald Klaber
Second representative: Daniella Lilliana Khiana Linzey
GIS