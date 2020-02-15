Policereport of Wednesday, February 12th until Friday, February 14th 2020

On Wednesday, February 12th , a unilateral collision occurred on the JZ Ridge Road on Saba at around 10.11 PM. Upon arrival of the patrol, the car was found across the road, with a lot of damage. Because there were glass and oil on the road surface, among other things, the fire brigade was called in to clean the road surface. The driver of the car was without a trace and was only found and arrested the next morning. It concerns a man with initials A.W. of 25 years. The cause of the collision is unknown.

KPCN