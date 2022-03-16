Police report of Wednesday, the 9th of March until Wednesday, the 16th of March 2022

Arrests for assault and threat

On Sunday, the 13th of March, around 12:15 AM, a 24-year-old woman with the initials S.C.H. was arrested for attempted assault and assault with a weapon. A 38-year-old man with initials A.A. L. was also arrested for assault with a weapon. Both suspects were involved in a fight on the Lambert Hassell Road in Windwardside on Saba.

On Tuesday, the 15th of March, a 33-year-old man with initials C.A.W. was arrested on Saba for aggravated assault with a weapon and threats. During a fight, the suspect had assaulted a man to such an extent that the victim had to be airlifted for further medical treatment.

KPCN