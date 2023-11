Collision

At approximately 3:30 PM on Wednesday, the 8th of November, a single-vehicle collision with a truck occurred on the E. A. Johnson Road on Saba. Apparently, the driver was driving down Anslyn Street when the truck’s brakes failed. As a result, the truck crashed into the raised edge. Finally, the truck struck the corner of a home on the E. A. Johnson Road and came to a stop diagonally on the road. The collision destroyed the house. There were no injuries.

