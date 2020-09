In the late afternoon on Thursday, September 10th , a traffic control was held at the JZ Ridge Road on Saba. A total of 18 vehicles were checked, of which 1 driver received a ticket for not paying the road tax.

Earlier in the day, vehicles were also checked at various locations, with fines being issued for, among other things, not paying the road tax, driving without a driver’s license and driving without valid insurance.

KPCN