Police report of Wednesday, September 30th until Friday, October 2nd 2020

In the morning hours of Wednesday, September 30th , a man with initials K.B. was arrested at the port of Saba for violating the Opium Act BES. The suspect’s car, some evidence and drugs have been confiscated for further investigation.

During a regular check of a freight shipment, Customs found approximately 147 grams of marijuana and 219 grams of cocaine in and between different foods. A suspect with the initials J.D.W. was arrested by Customs and transferred with the seized narcotics to KPCN in Saba, for further investigation.

KPCN & Customs/CN