Police report of Wednesday, October 28th until Monday, November 2nd 2020

In the evening of Friday, October 30th , a collision between two cars took place on the E.A. Johnson Road. Two victims were taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. A little later in the evening at around 8:50 PM, a collision occurred in Windwardside. A car went over a wall for some unknown reason. The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

On Saturday, October 31st , an accident occurred on Thais Hill Road at around 5:30 AM. A car overturned for unknown reasons and came to a stop on the side of the road. The driver was taken to hospital for medical treatment with minor abrasions.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, November 1st , a 19 year old man with initials J.A.Z. was arrested for assault with a weapon and attempted murder and an 18 year old man with initials H.M.A.R.H., was arrested for assault.

KPCN