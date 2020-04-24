Home / 1-News / Police report of Wednesday, April 22nd until Friday, April 24th 2020

Police report of Wednesday, April 22nd until Friday, April 24th 2020

April 24, 2020 1 Comment

Enforcement of emergency ordinance.

On Saba an official report was issued to a person who did not comply with the measure to stay at home.

A warning was also taken against some people who were building a dog house.

KPCN

COVID Drive-Thru on Bonaire tested 190 people: all negative
Knops: BES will receive subsidies in 2020 for travel, electricity and internet

One comment

  1. C
    April 24, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Is it correct that the people building the dog house were from different households?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved