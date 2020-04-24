Police report of Wednesday, April 22nd until Friday, April 24th 2020

Enforcement of emergency ordinance.
On Saba an official report was issued to a person who did not comply with the measure to stay at home.
A warning was also taken against some people who were building a dog house.
KPCN
Is it correct that the people building the dog house were from different households?