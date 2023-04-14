Police report of Wednesday, April 12th until Friday, April 14th 2023

Check tinted car windows

On Thursday, April 13th, a scheduled traffic check was held at the Lambert Hassel Road and Zions Hill on Saba from 11 AM. The check was carried out in the context of measuring the translucency of the front car windows. A total of eight (8) cars were stopped and checked. The drivers of five (5) of these cars removed the tint on the spot and were not charged. Three (3) drivers were issued a ticket but had until 2 PM to go by the police station to show that the tint had been removed.

KPCN

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

