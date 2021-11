Stabbing

On Thursday, 19th of November, around 10.45 PM, a stabbing took place at an entertainment venue on Lambert Hassell Road in Windwardside on Saba.

During a fight between two men, one man had stabbed the other. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. The 37-year-old man with initials L.A.W.L. was detained. The case is under investigation.

KPCN