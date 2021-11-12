Police report of Wednesday, 10th  of November until Friday, 12th  of November 2021

Arrest for driving under influence

In the afternoon hours on Thursday, 11th of November, two men were arrested for failing to comply with police claims and for driving under the influence on Airport Road on Saba. It concerns a 45-year-old man with the initials S.B.v. H. and a 60-year-old man with initials C.E.O.B. The suspects had been banned from entering the airport where they were causing unrest. The men were also under the influence of alcohol. After some demands from the police to leave the location, the men wanted to drive and were arrested.

KPCN