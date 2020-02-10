Police report of Saturday, January 25th until Monday , February 10th 2020

The Royal Marine “Koninklijke Marechaussee” inspected a boat originating from Sint Maarten around 6 PM on Saturday, January 25th , 2020. The boat arrived at a non-regular pier after which various goods were unloaded, including a quad. An inspection revealed that the persons on board did not have the correct clearance and declarations.

The seven occupants of the boat, of which 1 was a minor, did not comply with the duty to report to Customs and the Koninklijke Marechaussee. Therefore they received an official report for entering the island without clearance from the Koninklijke Marechaussee. In addition, a police report has been issued for uninsured driving, driving without paying road tax and driving without a driver’s license. Customs has temporarily taken the quad into custody until the customs clearance and additional taxes have been arranged. The captain of the vessel received an official report for non or incorrect application of formalities at customs clearance and / or import, and the owner of the quad received an official report for non-application or incorrect application of formalities at import.

When entering the island of Saba you must always report and clear customs at the office of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and Customs in the harbor, unless you are going to fish with a fishing boat as a resident.

On Sunday afternoon, February 9th , a traffic control was held at the E.A Johnson road on Saba. A total of 17 vehicles were checked for validity of driver’s license and valid insurance documents. There were no specific particularities.

