Theft of gasoline

On Monday, the 11th of September, gasoline was reported stolen from a boat that was taken out of the water for safety reasons. Because a storm was approaching, and the boat was full of gasoline, it was taken out of the water. The boat was parked in the parking lot behind the Saba Marine Park in Fort Bay on Saba. The case is under investigation.

KPCN

