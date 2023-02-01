Police report of Monday, the 30th of January until Wednesday, the 1st of February 2023

Arrest violation Opium Act BES
On Tuesday, the 31st of January, a 22-year-old man with the initials J.A.Z. was arrested on Saba for a violation of BES Opium Act. During a check, bags of marijuana-like herbs were found in his car.
KPCN
So we have a known thief who runs free because the police claim they can’t do anything about it. But someone has pot in their car and they get arrested. I’ve had to put up signs and security cameras all around and in my house because of the thief. Not because someone had marijuana in their vehicle.