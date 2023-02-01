Police report of Monday, the 30th of January until Wednesday, the 1st of February 2023

Arrest violation Opium Act BES

On Tuesday, the 31st of January, a 22-year-old man with the initials J.A.Z. was arrested on Saba for a violation of BES Opium Act. During a check, bags of marijuana-like herbs were found in his car.

KPCN

