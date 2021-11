Arrest for driving under the influence and insulting an official on duty

On Tuesday, November 2nd , a 45-year-old man with the initials S.B.v.H. was arrested on Fort Street on Saba for driving under the influence and insulting an official on duty. The suspect was involved in a collision and left the location before the police arrived. When the man was demanded to show his driver’s license and insurance papers, the man became aggressive.

KPCN