Arrest for public intoxication

On Sunday the 2nd of October around 9:30 pm, the police received a report of a loud exchange of words in a public place in Windwarside in Saba. Once at the scene, officers suspected that one of those involved was under the influence of alcohol. The police tried to calm the situation, but this was in vain. The 50-year-old man with the initials H.M.H. was arrested for public intoxication.

KPCN

