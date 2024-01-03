Police report of Friday, the 29th of December 2023 until Wednesday, the 3rd of January 2024

Incident with weapon during New Year’s celebration

On the night of Sunday, the 31st of December to Monday, the 1st of January, an incident took place in a catering establishment on Saba during which a plainclothes police officer drew his firearm. An investigation is being launched into the use of the firearm. This is a standard procedure that is used when a police officer has used a firearm and/or has used force.

KPCN

