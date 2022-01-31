Police report of Friday, the 28th of January until Monday, the 31st of January 2022

Brawl

On Saturday, the 29th of January, the police station received a report about a fight in Windwardside on Saba around 01:25 AM. An ambulance also had to come to the scene because one of the people involved had become ill. The police were forced to fire a warning shot because the situation had escalated greatly. A 25-year-old man with initials C.S.I.H and a 24-year-old man with initials S.K.J.R. were arrested for failing to comply with police demands, resisting arrest and openly assaulting others.

KPCN