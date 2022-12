Fight with wounded persons

On Saturday, the 26th of November, a brawl took place at an entertainment venue in Fort Bay on Saba. A security guard was injured and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Another victim was injured and was still at the scene. The mob that was on the scene was ordered to leave the location. When this was not complied with, they were again harshly demanded to leave the location, to which they complied. The case is under investigation.

KPCN

