Theft and destruction of car

On Saturday, the 26th of August, a theft and vandalism of a rental car were reported on Saba. During the overnight hours, the car, which was parked near Thais Hill Road, was taken and vandalized by unknown persons. The car was later found on Coble Street in The Bottom. The damage to the car is plausible. The case is under investigation.

KPCN

