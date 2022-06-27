Police report of Friday the 24th of June until  Monday the 27th of June 2022

Collision in Windwardside
In the afternoon hours on Sunday, the 26th of June, a collision took place in the vicinity of the English Quarter on Saba. A car wanted to overtake another car and hit the wall along the road, lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into the wall on the other side of the road. The driver and co-driver suffered an epileptic seizure on the spot and were taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. Later they were both flown by helicopter to Sint Maarten for further treatment.
KPCN
We’ll see a lot more of these messages in the future, thanks to the new traffic ordinance. Who got the bright idea to increase the maximum speed on our roads by 50%?
Draw your own conclusions. Forcing the police to uphold the original speed limits on our roads would have been a must safer solution to avoid accidents.
The elections are coming …… Safe your life.