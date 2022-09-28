Police report of Friday, the 23th of September until Wednesday, the 28st of September 2022

Vehicle on fire after collision

A collision between two vehicles took place on Thai Hill Road on Saba at about 7:20 pm on Monday, the 26th of September. As a result of the collision, one of the vehicles caught fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. No one was injured.

Collision between two vehicles

In the afternoon hours of Sunday the 25th of September, the police headquarters received notification of a collision that took place on the Gladiola Street on Saba. Two vehicles collided with each other. No one was injured.

