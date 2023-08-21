Police report of Friday, the 18th of August until Monday, the 21st of August 2023

Scheduled traffic check
A scheduled traffic check was held on Saba’s Church Street between 9:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19th. During the check, 15 vehicles were checked with 13 official fines being issued.
The fines were as follows:
- 11x driving without a seat belt
- 2x driving without paid road tax
During the inspection, a bunch of keys was found with a key fob. The owner of the bunch of keys can report to the police station in The Bottom with a valid ID to pick up the bunch of keys.
KPCN