Police report of Friday the 12th of May until Monday the 15th of May 2023

Arrest on Saba

On Friday, the 12th of May, a man was arrested on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba in the late afternoon hours. The suspect was engaged in an altercation with a group of men present there. Upon the patrol’s arrival, the suspect began scolding and insulting the police. After several demands to stop this and leave the location, the 30-year-old suspect with initials I.D.R. was pepper sprayed and arrested for threatening and insulting officers in office, failure to comply with police demands and violation of the BES Arms Act.

KPCN

