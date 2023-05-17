Police report of Friday the 12th of May until Monday the 15th of May 2023

May 17, 2023 Leave a comment

Arrest on Saba

On Friday, the 12th of May, a man was arrested on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba in the late afternoon hours. The suspect was engaged in an altercation with a group of men present there. Upon the patrol’s arrival, the suspect began scolding and insulting the police. After several demands to stop this and leave the location, the 30-year-old suspect with initials I.D.R. was pepper sprayed and arrested for threatening and insulting officers in office, failure to comply with police demands and violation of the BES Arms Act.

KPCN

SEC struggling with weekly power outages
Various diplomas and certificates awarded to fire brigade employees on Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved

Saba News