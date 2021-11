Stabbing at nightlife facility

In the late hours of Saturday 30th of October, a woman was cut on her wrist as she stood close to some men arguing with each other. This took place outside at a nightlife facility on Saba. She was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance. A 36-year-old man with the initials J.J.B.L. was arrested in this case for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and attempted murder.

KPCN