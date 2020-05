Enforcement of the emergency ordinance

On Saturday, the owner of a supermarket was severely addressed on Saba and received a warning because he was already open to the public on Saturday instead of Sunday, May 10th.

In the afternoon, someone was also sent home who was on the road without the necessary permit. In the evenings around 9 p.m., people who were on the street were sent home because the lock-down would not be released until midnight.

KPCN