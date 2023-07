Scheduled traffic control

On Saturday, July 22nd , between 11.20 AM and 12 PM, a scheduled traffic check was held on Church Street on Saba. During the check, a total of 11 motor vehicles were stopped and checked. Of these, five (5) reports were issued. Three (3) were for driving without a seat belt and two (2) were for driving without paying road tax.

KPCN

