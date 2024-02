Planned traffic control on the Lambert Hassell Road



In the morning hours of Wednesday, February 14th a planned traffic control was held on the Lambert Hassell Road on Saba. During this control, a total of 40 vehicles were stopped for a check, including 1 scooter. All documents were in order.

After checking the necessary documents, the drivers were surprised with a small treat to brighten up their ride in connection with Valentine’s Day.

KPCN

