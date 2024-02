Fort Bay Road Alcohol Check

On Friday, February 2nd , an alcohol check was held at Fort Bay on Saba from 7:15 PM. During this check, 5 vehicles were stopped and 2 drivers received a fine; 1 for not having a valid driver’s license and 1 for not having valid insurance. During the inspection, the ‘drager’ was also used for the first time on 3 people. These three people received a warning and were reminded that it is a criminal offense to drive under the influence.

KPCN

