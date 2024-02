Theft of two car batteries

On Friday, the 16th of February, two batteries “dump truck” were reported stolen.” The “dump truck” was parked near the landfill on Saba. The batteries were taken by unknown persons between 7 PM on Wednesday, the 14th of February, and 7 PM on Thursday, the 15th of February. The case is under investigation.

KPCN

