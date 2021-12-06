Police report of Friday, 3rd of December until Monday, December 6th 2021

Arrest Opium Act

On Friday, 3rd of December, a 32-year-old man with initials J.J.H. was arrested at the Captain Matthew Levenstone Street on Saba for violation of the Opium Act BES. The suspect was involved in a fight where police assistance was required. Because it is suspected that he is armed, he was checked in the context of the Firearms BES but nothing was found. Just before he was checked, an officer had seen him making a swinging motion with his arm. After the check, he was ordered to leave the location, which he did not comply with. An investigation was conducted into his suspicious behavior where he was seen making the swinging motion. Here, a bag containing five bags of cocaine-like substance, cash, and two mobile phones was found in the undergrowth. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Drowning on Saba

On Saturday, 4th of November, around 12:00 noon, the police station received a report that a drowning had occurred at the harbor on Saba. When the patrol arrived, bystanders had already removed the man from the water and had started CPR. Shortly thereafter, paramedics took over CPR. The victim was taken to the hospital for further CPR. At about 12:29 p.m., information came in that the victim had died. It concerned a 53-year-old man with initials A.F.H. It is not yet known how the man ended up in the water.

KPCN