On Sunday, the 29th of May, a house search was carried out in the morning hours at a house on the Lambert Hassell road on Saba. The house search was carried out in the context of the Firearms Act and Opium Act BES. A 71-year-old man with the initials F.W.G. was arrested for violating the Opium Act BES.

KPCN

