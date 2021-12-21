Police report of Friday, 17th of December until Monday, 20th of December 2021

Collision on the Peak Road
At about 6:15 PM on Sunday, 19th of December, a two-car collision occurred on the Peak Road on Saba. Car 1 was headed towards Windwardside, car 2 was headed towards The Bottom. When car 2 drove past car 1, it was too much on the side of the road of the oncoming vehicle so it collided with the left side of car 1. A boy who was in car 1 was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical check-up and treatment. The driver of car 2 continued to drive after the collision. The case is under investigation.

KPCN

