Traffic control

In the morning hours on Sunday, June 4th , a scheduled traffic control was held in several neighborhoods on Saba. This involved checking cars for the required percentage of light transmission of tinted car windows. A total of 5 cars were stopped and checked. The drivers were ordered to remove the tint. One of the drivers also received a warning for driving without having paid the road tax.

KPCN

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook