Temporarily, agents of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force will be seen in the IBT shirt in combination with the vest instead of the usual black polo shirt with the horizontal yellow stripe. This is due to the hot months of August, September and October. The IBT shirt is a dark blue shirt of breathable material that is normally used by officers for sports. As of November 1st, we will return to wearing the usual polo shirt.

KPCN

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook