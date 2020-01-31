Police investigates a case of ill-treatment

The Police Force Caribbean Netherlands KPCN is investigating a case of ill-treatment, that took place in Saba.

Two suspects were arrested in Saba after a man was severely mistreated with a weapon. After further investigation one of the suspects was released later. The other suspect G.D.C. was transported to Statia. He was escorted from the Statia Police Department to the airport where he was taken on board an airplane to Bonaire on Wednesday afternoon, January 29.

He will be detained at the JICN house of detention in Bonaire as the investigation continues.

The Daily herald