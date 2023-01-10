Police chief Rosales bids farewell to Statia, Saba

The chief of police of the Caribbean Netherlands Po­lice Force KPCN José Ro­sales recently said goodbye to his colleagues in Saba and St. Eustatius.

During the farewell event on both islands, Rosales thanked his colleagues for their good cooperation during the past years.

In Saba, Rosales received a gift as a sign of apprecia­tion. Island Governor of Saba Jonathan Johnson was also present on this oc­casion.

Rosales resigns after six years in the position as chief of police, but he will continue as an advisor to the College of Chiefs of Police for a few more years, and will welcome and train new chief of police Alwyn Braaf.

