Police chief Braaf visits Saba, makes ‘pitstop’ in St. Maarten

Caribbean Nether­lands Police Force KPCN Chief Alwyn Braaf was in Saba on Wednesday, Febru­ary 22, to officially acquaint himself with colleagues on the island and to share his goals and vision for KPCN in his new role as chief.

Braaf presented the 2022 crime and traffic figures to employees during his visit, along with Saba’s Chief of Basic Police Care Wingrove Baker.

Police officers had the opportunity to review the figures during the presenta­tion and to exchange ideas for improvements in 2023. Braaf, head of Basic Police Care Edwin van der Gies­sen, policy advisor Jory de Groot and spokesperson/ communications advisor Genesis Saragoza paid a visit to their partners at the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM during a brief “pit-stop” in St. Maarten.

The KPCN team said they had been “warmly re­ceived” by police chief and Board of Chiefs of Police head Carl John, communi­cations head Joe Josepha, KPSM Basic Police Care head Benjamin Gout and Executive Support Unit head Shadira Gijsberta.

KPCN thanked KPSM for their hospitality and con­tinuous cooperation.

The Daily Herald.

