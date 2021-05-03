Police assisted in a hiking accident and dismantles a hemp plantation

Police report of Wednesday, April 28th until Monday, May 3rd 2021

Man injured while hiking

On Sunday, May 2nd , around 3 p.m. a report came in of an injured man at the Airport Road. The man was hiking with a group of others when a rock fell on his leg. The group was on a path down the road. The fire brigade helped the injured hiker up, after which he was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The victim was later transferred to Sint Maarten by helicopter. The other hikers were escorted up by the police.

Hemp plantation dismantled

On Monday, May 3rd , at around 9.30 a.m., a hemp plantation was dismantled at Promise Land Road. During the police action, 30 hemp plants were found and confiscated in the backyard of a home.

The police have noticed that there is a false belief among the population about a tolerance policy on Saba. This is absolutely not the case. The police will continue to actively monitor cannabis possession and its cultivation.

KPCN