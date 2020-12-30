Police advises on the use of fireworks

Fireworks are festive and beautiful to look at, but many people are unnecessarily injured by fireworks every year. Especially eyes and fingers are often affected. Most accidents are caused by people not setting off the fireworks properly or using the right tools. Not only the person setting off fireworks is at risk, but also bystanders. With the help of fireworks tips you can prepare well to prevent accidents with fireworks.

Setting off fireworks in a safe manner

Always read the instructions before use;

Don’t put fireworks in your trouser pockets;

Light fireworks with a lighter wick. Do not use matches or a lighter for this!

Keep a safe distance from fireworks;

Do not light fireworks from your hand;

Make sure that decorative fireworks are always solid and stable;

Do not wear flammable clothing (nylon) and do not wear clothes with wide pockets or a hood;

Take the wind direction and any trees into account;

Do not throw fireworks at people or animals;

Do not set fireworks off in metal pipes or in wheelie bins;

Do not relight fireworks that do not go off;

Don’t experiment with fireworks;

Keep fireworks in a dry and cool place, out of the reach of children.

Clean up

First, thoroughly wet firework waste.

Clean up firework waste immediately after defusing it. You can simply dispose of it with household waste.

In order to set off fireworks as safely as possible, it is especially important that you handle them carefully and keep being alert at all times.

KPCN wishes everyone a happy, safe, and healthy New Year!