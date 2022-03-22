Planned development of a bypass road on St. John’s

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba would like to inform the public of the following:

In connection with the School Renovation and Expansion Project, the Executive Council is looking into developing a Bypass Road on St. John’s, as shown in the attached drawing (1).

This projected road will alleviate the traffic congestion in the village of St. John’s, particularly in the location of the schools. This road will be on Government land and unregistered land at Cadaster Saba, nor are there any known legal owners or claimants. The red shaded area in drawing (2) below indicates the unclaimed property.

drawing 2

Contact the Executive Council before April 15, 2022, by email bcsaba@sabagov.nl or planning@sabagov.nl or call +599 416-3292; if you hold a claim to this property, please include proof of ownership claim. We can organize a meeting to review your paperwork.

Part of the process of submitted claims is that the legal desk Saba will assess the paperwork and advise the Executive Council on its merits.

Hoping to have informed you sufficiently,

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba