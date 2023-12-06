Paternotte succeeds Jorien Wuite in the Committee for Kingdom Relations.

D66 member Jan Paternotte is returning to the House of Representatives Committee for Kingdom Relations. He succeeds Jorien Wuite, who said goodbye to politics in The Hague yesterday. The new House of Representatives was sworn in today.

Paternotte took over the committee chairmanship from Alexander Pechtold in March 2017 as a newly elected Member of Parliament. During that period, he served as chairman of the Dutch editions of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation. Because of his connecting qualities, he was well-liked by his Caribbean colleagues. Paternotte has been the party leader of D66 since last year. In the parliamentary elections of 22 November, he was the number 2 after party leader Rob Jetten.

DossierKoninkrijksrelaties

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

