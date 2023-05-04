Participate in DCNA’s Free, Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and its members invite all residents on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten to participate in the Big Live Nature Quiz on Saturday 13th of May, 6-7 pm. Learn more about the beautiful Dutch Caribbean nature in this free, online, live, interactive quiz. The quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles. It can be played at one of the participating locations or online via Zoom. Join alone or form a team with max 4 members of all ages. The grand prize is a sailing/snorkel trip. Participation is free but registration is required via http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is a yearly event, created to educate citizens about nature (conservation) in a fun interactive way, to instill pride about Dutch Caribbean nature, encourage eco-friendly practices, support nature conservation projects, and to connect people throughout the Dutch Caribbean. The quiz is a true multi-island team effort: created and supported by the six Dutch Caribbean islands including the protected area management organizations (Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba,CARMABI Curaçao , Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten, St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA)), (local) sponsors and Dutch Caribbean TV.

How to participate

Participants can play online via Zoom from home with friends and family. Or go to a designated bar or restaurant (Aruba: Battata Beach Bar, Bonaire: Hillside Bar & Restaurant, Curaçao: Grand Cafe Mahaai Saba: Chez Bubba Bistro, Sint Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar) where the quiz will be live broadcasted. For more information, see http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/.

Reserve your spot

Participation is for free, but teams must pre-register. People wishing to participate at a live broadcast location must also reserve a spot at the participation locations (see above).

Theme: Endangered animals and plants

The quiz will have 20 multiple-choice trivia questions. Questions will be about endangered animals and plants on land and in the sea, such as sea turtles, sharks, and iguanas. The quiz will be in English but questions will also have Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles.

It is not required to prepare or study for this quiz. However, for a higher chance of winning, check DCNA’s social media pages: Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance) and Instagram (DCNAnature). On DCNA’s social media, there are test questions that will come back in the quiz.

Prices

The grand prize is a sailing/snorkel trip for the winning team. Also, other local prizes will be available.

Follow the Big Live Nature Quiz

Check out DCNA’s Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) or http://www.biglivenaturequiz.org/. For more information, email research@DCNAnature.org.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is generously funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and DCNA’s activities are supported by the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

