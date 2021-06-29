Partial reopening of Saba National Park

Mt. Scenery Nation­al Park in Saba was partially reopened to the public again on Monday, June 28. This means that all trails within the national park are now open to the public, except for the North Coast Trail.

The national park has been closed to the public to allow for the shooting of free-roam­ing goats as part of the public entity Saba’s goat control pro­gramme. As a result, the hik­ing trails in the national park were also closed. On Monday, the shooting of goats stopped in the park, except for the area along the North Coast Trail. This trail will remain closed until further notice to allow for the continuation of the shooting of goats in this area. Access to the North Coast trail will be closed and moni­tored in coordination with the relevant stakeholders. The entrances to this trail will have closure signs and public notice information on display. Failure to comply with instructions will be met with legal/police action.

The Sulphur Mine, All Too Far, Sandy Cruz, Elfin Forest and Mary’s Point trails have been reopened from Mon­day.

The waste management fa­cility will remain closed to the public to allow for the shoot­ing of free-roaming goats by government-appointed hunt­ers. Shooting will take place Monday through Friday.

The Giles Quarter area also remains closed for the shoot­ing of goats, which takes place Monday through Sat­urday. As of Monday, June 28, the Dancing Place Trail is open to the public. How­ever, hikers are instructed to remain on the trail and not to venture down the ridges to the lower areas of Giles Quarter.

