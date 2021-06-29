Partial reopening of Saba National Park

Mt. Scenery National Park in Saba was partially reopened to the public again on Monday, June 28. This means that all trails within the national park are now open to the public, except for the North Coast Trail.
The national park has been closed to the public to allow for the shooting of free-roaming goats as part of the public entity Saba’s goat control programme. As a result, the hiking trails in the national park were also closed. On Monday, the shooting of goats stopped in the park, except for the area along the North Coast Trail. This trail will remain closed until further notice to allow for the continuation of the shooting of goats in this area. Access to the North Coast trail will be closed and monitored in coordination with the relevant stakeholders. The entrances to this trail will have closure signs and public notice information on display. Failure to comply with instructions will be met with legal/police action.
The Sulphur Mine, All Too Far, Sandy Cruz, Elfin Forest and Mary’s Point trails have been reopened from Monday.
The waste management facility will remain closed to the public to allow for the shooting of free-roaming goats by government-appointed hunters. Shooting will take place Monday through Friday.
The Giles Quarter area also remains closed for the shooting of goats, which takes place Monday through Saturday. As of Monday, June 28, the Dancing Place Trail is open to the public. However, hikers are instructed to remain on the trail and not to venture down the ridges to the lower areas of Giles Quarter.
The Daily Herald.