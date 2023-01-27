Parliament repeats call for social minimum for islands

The Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament on Thursday once more urged the Dutch government to implement the social minimum for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, and to introduce a package to reduce the cost of living.
Members of the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations of the Second Chamber did so during a short debate with Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten and State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen.
Two Committee Members, Jorien Wuite of the Democratic Party D66 and Sylvana Simons of the BIJ1 party, presented motions. The motion of Member of Parliament (MP) Wuite asked government to inform the Second Chamber in a timely manner about the findings of the soon tobe-established committee that will review the social minimum, along with a government reaction, the different scenarios and a timeframe to implement the social minimum for the Caribbean Netherlands. She submitted the motion also on behalf of MPs Don Ceder of the ChristianUnion and Simons.
MP Simons presented a motion in which she asked government to further increase the social allowances in the Caribbean Netherlands in 2023 to a realistic social minimum. Simons reiterated her concerns about poverty on the islands, where 40% of the people live beneath the poverty line, trying to survive on two or more jobs, and where more than 600 children depend on getting breakfast at school.
Simons said the committee “yearned for decisiveness” on the part of the minister and the state secretary and the introduction of a liveable social minimum. She applauded Minister Schouten for increasing the legal minimum wage and the social allowances in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba per January 1, 2023, but said that this was not enough.
“Steps are very necessary,” said MP Roelien Kamminga of the liberal democratic VVD party about the implementation of a social minimum. She said the economies and the people of the islands were very hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and that the already high cost of living was further pushed upwards. “We have been asking for a long time for a realistic social minimum,” she said.
MP Wuite asked the state secretary and minister to implement a package of measures to lower the very high cost of living in the Caribbean Netherlands. She made special mention of the urgent situation of single mothers and of the elderly living on an AOV pension in relation to the inflation.
State Secretary Van Huffelen acknowledged that it was important to also work on lowering the high costs. She said that this was being worked on and that The Hague already subsidised the costs of electricity and the Internet.
MP Ceder sought attention for the letter that the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights sent to the state secretary and to the Committee for Kingdom Relations in December last year, in which it pressed for a speedy establishing of a realistic social minimum for the Caribbean Netherlands.
The organisation recognised that The Hague was taking steps to increase the income of the people on the islands, but that the cost of living remained very high, and that despite the establishing of a benchmark social minimum, there was still a lot of poverty.
The Human Rights Institute called on the involved ministers to bring the cost of living down and to ensure that their right to a decent standard of living was upheld. The organisation repeated its call to government to introduce a social minimum that is based on the actual cost of living and urged the Second Chamber to keep bringing this to the government’s attention. In response to this letter, the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations decided during a procedural meeting on Wednesday to ask Van Huffelen to also send her response to the letter to Parliament.
