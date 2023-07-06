Parliament adopts motions for Caribbean Netherlands

The Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament on Tuesday adopted two motions for the Caribbean Netherlands. One concerned the incidental versus structural funding and the other was about new legislation for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba to tackle sexual violence and transgressing behaviour.
Member of Parliament (MP) Joba van den Berg of the Christian Democratic Party CDA last week Tuesday submitted a motion about the imbalance between the structural financing for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba by means of the free allowance and the incidental, project-based funding by the individual ministries.
Van den Berg did so during a debate of the Second Chamber’s Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations with State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen about the 2022 annual report of Kingdom Relations and the BES Fund. The motion was cosigned by MP Jorien Wuite of the Democratic Party D66.
The motion of Van den Berg and Wuite asked the Dutch government to incorporate the results of an investigation of the free allowance into the 2025 budget. It also requested government to draft a plan of approach to get an overview of the special allowances and how to turn this incidental funding into a structural format.
A large majority of the Second Chamber on Tuesday voted in favour of the motion of Van den Berg and Wuite. State Secretary Van Huffelen had not advised against the motion. In the motion it was stated that a stronger coordinating role for the state secretary would result in better balancing of planning and budgeting.
The Second Chamber also adopted with broad support a motion that MP Mir-jam Bikker of the ChristianUnion, co-signed by MP Hanneke van der Werf of D66, submitted during a debate with Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Ye ilgoz-Zegerius last week Wednesday.
Parliament during the voting on Tuesday made clear that it agreed with Bikker and Van der Werf that Minister Ye ilgoz-Zegerius had to make haste with adapting legislation for the Caribbean Netherlands that tackles sexual violence and transgressing behaviour.
The motion asked the Dutch government to adapt the sexual offence legislation, in consultation with the Caribbean Netherlands, and to draft a broad approach to tackle transgressing behaviour and sexual violence for the islands in line with the National Action Programme of the Netherlands.
MP Bikker also requested in the motion to offer support to Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten, if desired, in drafting further penal and social measures to prevent transgressing behaviour and sexual violence. Minister Ye ilgoz-Zegerius did not object to the motion.
The Daily Herald.