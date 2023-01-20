Parking controls and waiting prohibition

Government enforcers have conducted parking controls in the small parking lot. They will now spread their parking controls over the rest of the island, focusing on those streets that are clearly marked.

The police will also be able to execute controls. Necessary to mention is the waiting prohibition in Windwardside. There is a waiting prohibition at Lambert Hassell Road and E. A. Johnson Road in Windwardside. Only immediate and continuous loading and off-loading of goods and people are allowed on this street. This is to limit the number of traffic jams on the road. Please park in the small or big parking lot when doing groceries or taking out food.