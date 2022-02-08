“Parenting in Action” launched to empower Saba parents – Febr 8 at 6 pm

The Public Health Department of the Public Entity Saba recently launched the Parenting in Action (PIA), an initiative consisting of a group of professionals who aim to empower parents in the Saba community.

This Parent Partner Network focuses on the identified concerns of parents and encourages learning and skill-building in key areas such as parent-child communication, developmental expectancies, guidance and discipline, problem-solving, and self-care.

The program is for sharing and learning, and for giving support for the most challenging job in the world – being a parent. The program aims to empower parents in guiding their children’s healthy development, through knowledge and support.

The objectives include supporting families by means of offering parental tools and guidance, helping to raise happy, confident, well-rounded children, providing high-value information, providing widely-accessible information to parents that is widely accessible to parents. The PIA plans to organize different events such as fun activities, Facebook live streams, workshop sessions, community campaigns, and town hall discussions. The first event takes place today, Tuesday, February 8, which is a session via Facebook Live from 6:00 to 7:00 pm via the Public Health Department Facebook page.

Members of the PIA are: Tedisha Gordon and Jenneke van Bussel, both of the Public Health Department/Public Entity Saba, Carol Irvine-Skinner of the Saba Comprehensive School, Ann-Marie Blaise of the Sacred Heart School, Monique Wilson and Trisha Gumbs-Yu, both of ‘Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland’ (Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands) and Rosalyn Johnson of the Community Development/BES(t)4Kids/Public Entity Saba

Public Health Department