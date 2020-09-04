Home / 1-News / Owners of roaming goats share their concerns with Executive Council

Owners of roaming goats share their concerns with Executive Council

September 4, 2020 Leave a comment

On Thursday, September 3rd the Executive Council met with roaming goat owners to listen to some of their concerns regarding the challenges that roaming goats present to various stakeholders on the island.
Owners of roaming goats share their concerns with the Executive Council
The information exchange was in an open and constructive atmosphere. The goat owners shared their ideas on how to find a common ground on solutions to their concerns.
In closing the Island Governor assured the group that the Executive Council will take everything into consideration and meet with the group again.
GIS Saba
St. Maarten: Active COV1D-19 cases are rising once again
Caribbean Netherlands youth advice government on post-corona crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved